August 14, 2026 7:20 PM हिंदी

Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of Asia Cup and Asian Games due to hamstring injury

Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 and Asian Games due to hamstring injury. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) In a major blow to the Indian team, star right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Asian Games in Japan after sustaining a high-grade right hamstring tear.

Jemimah, 25, picked up the injury on August 3 while representing Southern Brave in The Hundred in England and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. "Jemimah Rodrigues sustained a right hamstring injury on 3rd August while playing in The Hundred in England.

“The BCCI Medical Team clinically assessed her at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and the assessment confirmed a high-grade tear. Consequently, she has been ruled out of the upcoming ACC Women’s Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan," the BCCI said in an official statement on Friday.

Following her exclusion, the Women’s Selection Committee has named top-order batter Pratika Rawal as Jemimah's replacement for the Women’s Asia Cup. Pratika is yet to be capped in T20Is, but she has featured in 27 ODIs and amassed 1189 runs, including being a member of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup-winning team.

She made a fifty on her Test debut against Australia at Perth earlier this year. Pratika missed India’s historic Lord’s Test victory against England after sustaining a cut on her knee while fielding during India A’s second one-dayer against England A in Taunton in July.

Pratika was supposed to begin her One-day Cup stint with Warwickshire on August 19, but she will have to let go of it after her selection for the Women’s Asia Cup. India, the seven-time champions, will start their campaign against Thailand on August 30 before facing Hong Kong-China on September 3.

The marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan will take place on September 5. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, as the UAE plays host to the tournament for the first time. The semi-finals will be held on September 10 and 11, with the final to be played on September 13.

India’s updated Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G. Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal

--IANS

nr/bsk/

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