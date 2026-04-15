Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' unit begins its next schedule in Rajahmundry!

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) The unit of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, has now begun its next schedule in Rajahmundry.

Sources close to the unit have disclosed that the team has now commenced one of its most crucial and expansive schedules in Rajahmundry. This leg of the shoot will unfold in the rugged and demanding landscapes of the Rampachodavaram forests, where a series of intense, intricately designed action sequences are to be filmed.

These sequences are being executed under the expert supervision of acclaimed action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan. Sharwanand, along with the principal cast, is actively participating in this schedule, which is expected to be a defining phase in the film’s production.

Backed on a grand scale by K. K. Radhamohan under the prestigious Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan, the film is shaping up to be one of the most significant ventures in Sharwanand’s career.

Carrying the striking tagline “A Blood Fest”, Bhogi presents Sharwanand in a completely new avatar—rugged, intense, and deeply rooted in the film’s raw narrative world. His transformation has already sparked considerable buzz and anticipation. It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed that Sharwanand plays a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited pan Indian action thriller.

Director Sampath Nandi is crafting the film against a gritty period backdrop set along the North Telangana–Maharashtra border in the late 1960s. With its rooted storytelling and powerful setting, the film aims to deliver a compelling blend of realism and high-impact drama.

The film features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads, supported by a strong ensemble cast in key roles.

Technically, 'Bhogi' is being powered by an accomplished team. It has production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Mounted as a pan-India project, 'Bhogi' is slated for a grand theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

--IANS

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