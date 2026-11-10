Sharwanand's 'Bhogi' makers reveal Rohit Pathak's character in film on actor's birthday

Hyderabad, Nov 10(IANS) The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive period action drama, 'Bhogi', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, revealed the character played by actor Rohit Pathak in the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Sampath Nandi shared the first look poster of Rohit Pathak in the film as SI Nagre and wrote, "Happiest Birthday dear @realrohitpathak. The best chapters are ahead.

#BHOGI."

It may be recalled that the director had, only recently, lauded actress Anupama Parameswaran for effortlessly dubbing for her character, Kandula Sulochana Rani, in the film.

Taking to his social media timelines to post a clip showing Anupama Parameswaran dubbing for her part in the film, the director had said, "It’s not easy to dub for a native accent from 1960’s But @anupamahere pulled off effortlessly. #KandulaSulochanaRani #BHOGI. #SharwaSampathBloodFest 💥 in Theaters from Nov 12. @SriSathyaSaiArt."

The makers had, some months ago, released a Character poster of Anupama in the film. The poster showed Anupama in a village belle avatar walking barefoot on a dusty rural path. She was seen carrying a large woven basket filled with green leaves on her head while holding more leaves in one hand and a tiffin box in the other. Her attire was rustic, an earthy half saree with a faded blouse, styled in a traditional manner. Her expression was intense and determined, hinting at a strong, hardworking character. Behind her, the backdrop showed a raw, authentic village setup with mud huts, wooden fences, and cattle.

Sources say that Sulochana, the character Anupama plays in the film, will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. Earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves, the “Flame of the Forest” Sulochana would embody both resilience and quiet strength.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

'Bhogi' also stars Dimple Hayathi playing the other lead role. Set in the early 1960s, 'Bhogi' is a pulsating period action drama unfolding in a fictional village along the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On the technical front, the project boasts an accomplished crew. Production design is by Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematography is by Kishore Kumar Arokia, and music is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Planned as a pan-India release, the movie will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on November 12 this year.

--IANS

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