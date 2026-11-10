November 10, 2026 9:26 PM हिंदी

NHRC chief meets Nigeria’s Attorney-General, discusses cooperation on human rights

NHRC chief meets Nigeria’s Attorney-General, discusses cooperation on human rights

Abuja, Nov 10 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman Justice V Ramasubramanian met Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi on Tuesday, exploring avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of human rights, access to justice and the rule of law, the High Commission of India in Nigeria said.

“Hon’ble Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, met H.E. Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Federal Republic of Nigeria, today,” the High Commission posted on X.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between India and Nigeria in the fields of human rights, access to justice and the rule of law,” it said.

The NHRC delegation, led by Justice Ramasubramanian, arrived in Abuja on Monday.

“High Commissioner Abhishek Singh welcomed a high-level delegation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, led by Hon’ble Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairman, upon their arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the High Commission had posted on X.

Last month, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh represented the Government of India as Chief Guest at Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day celebrations, noting that the two countries share longstanding historical ties and a robust Strategic Partnership.

“India and Nigeria share longstanding historical ties and a robust Strategic Partnership. We remain committed to further deepening our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” he had said.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Kashim Shettima of Nigeria on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“The discussion focused on key areas including trade and investment, defence and security, energy partnership, agriculture, health, and digital technologies. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated.

--IANS

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