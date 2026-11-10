‘I promised my dad a big hundred’: Aaryavir Sehwag after 160 powers India U19 into Asia Cup SF

Al Amerat (UAE), Nov 10 (IANS) Young India batter Aaryavir Sehwag revealed that he had promised his father and former India opener Virender Sehwag a big hundred ahead of his match-winning 160 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U19 Asia Cup, which helped the team secure a 70-run victory and a place in the semifinals.

Aaryavir, who struck 17 fours and seven sixes in his 168-ball knock, said he was determined to bat deep and make a substantial contribution despite the challenges posed by the turning wicket at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

"I started and decided to play long and bat for 40-odd overs. There were challenges on the wicket. I didn't get bothered about the dot balls. I knew I would catch up. And I wanted to make a big score," Aaryavir said after the match.

The 18-year-old also disclosed that he had made a promise to his father, who is known for his aggressive batting and appetite for big scores during his illustrious international career. "I had promised someone to make a big score today, and thankfully I made it. And that person is my dad. I told my dad I would get a big hundred. I have a legacy to live up to as he only likes big hundreds," he added.

Aaryavir's knock anchored India's innings as the visitors posted 309/7 in their 50 overs. He shared a massive 193-run partnership for the third wicket with VK Vineeth, who contributed 67 off 69 deliveries.

India were well-placed at 255/1 after 44.1 overs but lost momentum in the closing stages, managing only 54 runs while losing six wickets to finish at 309/7. UAE medium-pacer Naseem Khan was the standout bowler with figures of 4-48 in his 10 overs.

In reply, UAE were bowled out for 239, with Ishan Sood leading India's bowling effort with four wickets for 37 runs in seven overs.

Ahmed Khudadad top-scored for UAE with 74 off 74 balls, while Noorullah Ayobi provided a late flourish with a 25-ball 39. However, their efforts were not enough to prevent India from registering their second victory in three group matches.

The win confirmed India's place in the semifinals, where the eight-time champions will face Afghanistan on Thursday. Defending champions Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the other semifinal.

--IANS

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