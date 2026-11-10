MMTC's Q2 profit slumps 85 pc; shares down nearly 18 pc in 2026

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) MMTC Limited, a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday reported a sharp fall in earnings for the quarter ended September 2026, with consolidated net profit dropping 85.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore from Rs 171 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company's revenue from operations increased 15.5 per cent to Rs 1.27 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1.10 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the higher revenue failed to translate into profit growth. Other income also declined marginally by 1.9 per cent to Rs 36.7 crore from Rs 37.4 crore in the year-ago period, as per its regulatory filing.

MMTC is one of India's largest international trading organisations and is engaged in the export and import of minerals, metals, agro-products and fertilisers.

The company operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and has a presence in precious metals refining through its joint venture MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited.

Following the earnings announcement, investors remained cautious on the stock. MMTC shares settled at Rs 53.97 on Tuesday, down Rs 0.41, or 0.75 per cent, from the previous close.

The stock's broader market performance has been weak over longer timeframes despite a recent recovery.

MMTC has gained 3.35 per cent over the past week and 6.47 per cent in the last two weeks.

However, it has declined 1.75 per cent over the past month and 15.61 per cent in the last three months.

The weakness is more pronounced over extended periods. The stock has fallen 20.28 per cent in the last six months, while its year-to-date losses stand at 17.89 per cent.

On an annual basis, MMTC shares are down 17.40 per cent, and they have shed 31.23 per cent over the past two years.

--IANS

pk