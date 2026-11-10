Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai's cryptic post urging people to be kind draws netizens' attention

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Renu Desai, the former wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday put out a cryptic post on Instagram, urging people to be kind and pointing out that it was not morally right to hurl abuses at people who were already going through a difficult time.

Taking to her Instagram page to put out the post, Renu Desai wrote, "Oka vyakthi kashtam lo unte vallani inkaa dooshinchadam is not morally right.Already kinda padipoina vaallani tokkadam inhuman! (When a person is facing a difficult time, it is not morally right to hurl abuses at them. It is inhuman to stomp on someone who has already falled down.)"

She went on to observe, "Vaallu e sthaayi lo unnaa, vaallu kooda oka manishi- okari santhaanam, oka parent o, or someone’s sibling ani marchipokoodadu. (Even if they are in this position, one should not forget that they too are human beings -- someone's heir, a parent or someone's sibling.) Please don’t throw stones at other peoples houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses!"

Urging people to be kind and empathetic, she wrote, "We are all humans and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human! ( just because I wrote these words don’t start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better). And NO, I haven’t gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It’s just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex."

The post triggered great excitement on social media as it came close on the heels of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Konidela announcing their decision to part ways.

For the unaware, Pawan Kalyan had married Anna Lezhneva, a Russian citizen, in September 2013 under the Special Marriage Act at a Sub-Registrar Office in Hyderabad. The couple have two children Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

The couple, in a joint statement which was addressed to well wishers and near and dear ones, said, "After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect."

They further added, "Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority."

They concluded the brief statement saying, "During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey."

Soon after their decision to part ways was announced, Anna Konidela deleted her Instagram account to which she was welcomed by Pawan Kalyan.

The news has come as rude shock for fans of the star and for their well wishers in the industry as the couple have been known to be close to one another.

--IANS

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