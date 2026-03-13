Sharvari pens heartfelt message for Imtiaz Ali, reveals how he fine tuned artiste in her

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari has expressed her gratitude to filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The actress is set to headline the upcoming film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ helmed by Imtiaz.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures. The first picture is the BTS picture from the sets of the film featuring Imtiaz and her. The second picture is the note that she penned for the director. The third picture is of a masterclass session between Imtiaz Ali and Mani Ratnam.

She wrote, “To say that I have been a huge fan of your cinema would be an understatement. Today as our teaser drops, I can't help but go back to the day when I attended a masterclass 3 years ago that you were conducting for Mani sir. I sat there in the audience hearing about your craft, your vision, your characters and how you see this beautiful world you create on the big screen”.

She further mentioned, “I remember I put up a story on Instagram that day manifesting to be a part of your films someday. Little did I know I would see a teaser that ends with ‘A FILM BY IMTIAZ ALI’ which stars MEE. Main Vaapas Aaunga's journey for me as a young actor who is hungry to be moulded into different lives on screen has been the most fulfilling one only and only because of your encouragement and belief. From the recce to finishing shoot and all the conversations over multiple lunches and dinners will be my most cherished memories. Thankyou sir! You are not just a one of a kind filmmaker but also a person”.

Earlier on Friday, the makers of Imtiaz Ali's next titled ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ have unveiled the first look poster from the drama.

The posters dropped on social media give out the vibe for an old school romance, with one of the pictures featuring Sharvani riding a cycle in the middle of the fields, with Vedang Raina running behind her, dressed as a sardar. On the other hand, we see Diljit Dosanjh standing in the middle of the field with a calm expression on his face.

In another one of the photos, Diljit was seen holding a travel cup for a beverage, suggesting his character in the movie might belong to a big city, or even abroad. While it is difficult to make out anything more about the storyline from the first look posters, it seems like ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is set in two different timelines.

The makers will also be releasing the teaser for the drama on Friday. Featuring Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang, and Sharvari as the primary cast, the film promises a beautiful story of love and longing. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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