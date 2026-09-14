Sharvari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family: ‘It’s where my year begins and ends’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Sharvari marked Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing a glimpse of her festive celebrations with family.

She described the occasion as a special time of love, warmth, positivity, and togetherness. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Munjya’ actress shared pictures from the celebrations featuring her mother Namrata Wagh and elder sister Kasturi. The photographs captured the warmth of the occasion as the actress welcomed Bappa with her loved ones.

For the caption, Sharvari wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi For me, it’s where my year begins and ends. A full circle of coming home to love, warmth, family, positivity and sooooo many modaks!! Thankyou Bappa for the wonderful year that it has been, stepping into the next season with Your blessing.”

The images from her village home show the actress dressed in a traditional outfit, posing with her mother and sister. The mother-daughter duo is seen wearing sarees, while Sharvari and her sister twin in pink sarees. Other photographs feature Sharvari sharing candid moments with her mother. In one of the images, she is seen holding a small Ganpati idol made of clay.

Sharvari often returns to her family’s ancestral home in Morgaon, Maharashtra, to spend time with her loved ones and celebrate festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Last year too, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actress celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her ancestral village home in Morgaon. Sharvari shared glimpses of her Ganesh Puja celebrations on social media, including an endearing picture of herself resting her head on her mother’s lap.

Sharing the post, she had written, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Always my happpppiiessst during this time of the year! May your days too be filled with love, laughter & lots of modaks!”

--IANS

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