Justin Bieber's heartfelt wedding anniversary message for wife Hailey: ‘8 Years until infinity’

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber recently celebrated 8 years of his union with his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of loved-up pictures with his wife.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen engaging in PDA, and playing pool. He also penned a heartfelt note in the caption for his wife.

He wrote, “8 years until infinity. NEW BEGINNINGS. I love you baby Happy Anniversary”.

Hailey took to the comments section of the post, and wrote, “8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool”.

Fans expressed their admiration for the couple in the comments section. One social media user wrote, “A powerful example of genuine and true love”.

Another wrote, “Happy 8 years anniversary our family”.

A user also complimented Hailey for embracing her natural beauty, as they wrote, “It’s so refreshing to see a well known person like @haileybieber embrace her natural figure. love seeing women embrace their natural beauty”.

Justin and Hailey were first linked publicly in 2015. The two got engaged in July 2018, and legally married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

They held a larger religious ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019. The couple has appeared together at major events including the Met Gala and Grammy Awards. They reside primarily in the United States and have publicly discussed their Christian faith and marriage in interviews and documentaries.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. The couple shared the joyful news with their fans, celebrating a new chapter in their relationship and family life. Justin and Hailey have generally kept their son’s life private, choosing to share only limited glimpses with the public.

--IANS

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