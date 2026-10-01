Sharon Stone says lack of sex education led to her teen pregnancy

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has shared the reason behind her own teen pregnancy. The actress believes a lack of sex education led to her getting pregnant as a teenager.

The actress previously had said that she had an abortion when she was younger, and said that it was only the fact she had gained weight that led to her and her boyfriend realising there were consequences to not using contraception.

She recently appeared on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast, and said, "'Is that man bothering you? Get over here’. That was the whole extent of the conversation (about sex education from her mom). Imagine you’re 17, you’re in college, my boyfriend was 23, an engineer on the railroad, an electrician, which was, in our town, a super-high paying job. He had a fancy car, a fancy motorcycle, his own place, regular employment. Being an electrician on the railroad was top drawer”.

She went on, "But he didn’t have any knowledge or information that I should have some kind of birth control and I had no (idea). Like when I tell you I could have been the girl who gave birth in the bathroom stall”.

Michelle said that the actress had previously said it was her boyfriend noticing her weight gain that led to Sharon discovering her pregnancy.

The 68-year-old actress said, "Because when I tell you no one… my parents thought it was the freshman 15, no clue. No one told me this is how you have your period, this is what a Tampax does. Look, they didn’t test tampons on human blood until 2026. They tested female hormones on men because it was more consistent. And now we don’t want to give women care, we want to prosecute women for having a miscarriage? What kind of bulls*** is this?".

Sharon and Michelle then joked about how different the world could be if men could get pregnant.

The actress quipped, “If men could get pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine”.

Michelle Obama said, "There would be the birth-Olympics. Men would film themselves going into labour, and honouring their pain, you know? There would be trophies given. 'Well done, dude! Bob, you did that without an epidural’”.

"Maternity leave would be when you got the bonus”, the actress added.

--IANS

aa/