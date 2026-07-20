‘Shark Tank India Season 6’ calls out startup jargon with new ‘DontBeATota’ campaign

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Shark Tank India is set to return with its sixth season, with registrations now open on Sony LIV.

Over the years, the show has encouraged millions of Indians to explore entrepreneurship and brought startup discussions into the mainstream. Ahead of the new season, the makers introduced a witty campaign titled #DontBeATota, which highlights a common misconception in the startup world — that simply using entrepreneurial buzzwords is enough to be a successful founder. The campaign aims to remind aspiring entrepreneurs that building a business requires more than just knowing the language of startups.

Announcing the new season, the makers posted a promo video on Instagram with the caption, “Aapko kya poora karna hai — ek business ka sapna ya dopahar ki neend? Shark Tank India Season 6 registrations are now open. Register now on the Sony LIV app or tap the link in bio.”

Speaking about the new season, Aman Gupta. Co-Founder of boAt and Founder, OFF/BEAT shared in a statement, “If repeating startup buzzwords was enough to build a business, we would all be investing in parrots. That’s the thought behind this campaign. Over the years, Shark Tank India has helped make entrepreneurship part of mainstream conversations, and that’s something we are incredibly proud of. But building a company has never been about sounding like an entrepreneur, it is about solving real problems, understanding your business inside out and showing the resilience to keep building every single day. That’s exactly the kind of founders we’re excited to meet in Season 6.”

The campaign features Tota (parrot), a fun mascot who believes that using fancy startup words is enough to impress the Sharks. He represents the common idea that sounding like an entrepreneur means being one. However, when facing the Sharks, just using business jargon is not enough. Through Tota’s character, the campaign shares a simple message — anyone can learn startup terms, but only those who truly understand their business can build a successful venture.

Registrations for ‘Shark Tank India Season 6’ are currently open on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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