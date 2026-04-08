Sharad Malhotra on ‘ACP Vikrant’: This is like homecoming for me

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Television actor Sharad Malhotra is all set to step into a dark world with the upcoming show “ACP Vikrant” and he says it is very serious, intense and that there isn’t anything funny because it’s a murder mystery.

Sharad takes on the role of ACP Vikrant, described as a sharp, relentless officer navigating a web of crime, deception, and high-stakes investigations.

Sharad said in a statement: “You’ve seen me in the romantic genre earlier. Here it was completely different. This is a very serious show, a very intense show and there isn’t anything funny because it’s a murder mystery.

He added: “There is someone who is out on the loose, mercilessly killing women. Then there comes ACP Vikrant, a single father who is suspended and an alcoholic.”

He also mentioned how great he feels uniting with Balaji Telefilms once again.

“This is like homecoming for me. My life’s biggest and most important shows were from the Balaji Telefilms family. Ekta ma’am has given me so many characters that the audience has loved so much,” said Sharad, who made his acting debut in 2004 with Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag.

Talking about the new show, Sharad added, “It’s a murder mystery, a crime genre, my first time and it was an amazing experience. I’m grateful to Balaji Telefilms for that.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Bhojpuri talent Vinay Anand in the show.

Talking about working with Vinay, he added: “It was a great team effort. I got to work with Vinay Anand. He has spread his magic in the Bhojpuri industry and even appeared in Hindi films. It was really great.”

“When I came to know that Vinay Anand is also going to be a part of the project, I knew it’s going to be something good. Me and Vinay, we both were looking for such a good script and I thank god that we got it.”

ACP Vikrant is promises an intense narrative packed with suspense, unexpected twists, and edge-of-the-seat moments. It is streaming exclusively on the Kutingg app.

--IANS

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