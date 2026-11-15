Sharad Kelkar recollects watching Jackie Shroff’s ‘Ram Lakhan’ twice in one day

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kaali Kheti', has said that he has long admired his co-actor Jackie Shroff. The actor said that Jackie Shroff is his favourite actor from childhood. He even watched his film ‘Ram Lakhan’ in a single day at a single screen theatre back in the day.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Jackie Shroff and director Haris Imtiyaz Khan in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

He shared what intrigued him about the film, as he said, “First of all, when I heard that there will be an interesting part and the way he narrated the script, the whole storyboard, Haris Imtiyaz Khan came up with it, the story of the scene, it is very rare nowadays, the computer does not have it, it is hand-painted. That’s what clicked with me”.

He told IANS, “When I see it, I wonder how it is so clear, that is the second thing, this is a character, we are in the time-lapse thing, we have a very strong character, it is Maria or something, but he envisaged me in a different way altogether. He gave me a lot of energy to play”.

“Obviously, we got a chance from a person who we admire and we are fans of (pointing to Jackie Shroff). He is a big reason for it, because I always wanted to work with him. I have admired him since I was a kid. I went to see ‘Ram Lakhan’twice in a day. So, with all these things associated with the film, I had to say yes to it”, he added.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, ‘Kaali Kheti’ is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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