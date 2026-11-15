Javed Akhtar spotted on a wheelchair as he poses with Shabana Azmi at the airport

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Celebrated screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was spotted sitting in a wheelchair as he was captured by the shutterbugs with his wife and veteran actress Shabana Azmi at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

However, as the cameramen requested Javed Akhtar to pose while standing up, he obliged and faced the camera with Shabana Azmi.

Shabana, who is extremely active on social media, keeps revisiting fond memories with her writer husband time and again.

In October, the veteran actress recalled Javed Akhtar's difficult days, revealing how he battled extreme hardship before making a name for himself in the industry.

Shabana shared that there were days when he had nowhere to sleep and barely had anything to eat.

Dropping a rare throwback photo of Javed Akhtar on her official handle, Shabana Azmi wrote, “4th Oct 1964. A young lad arrived at Bombay Central Station with 27 naye paise in his pocket but with big dreams in his eyes. Life gave him several hard knocks. He slept on the footpaths, at the railway stations, and in the compound of many a studio. A day came when he had nothing to eat for 3 days and the only clothes he had were the shreds on his body.”

“On the edge of despair when he could have given up, he said to himself “ Main yunhi marne ke liye nahin paida nahin hua tha . Yeh din badlenge “.. as they did . 4th October 1964: a 19 yr old , almost penniless. 4th October 2026, decades later: a life that has given India some of its most memorable words. This is the story of Javed Akhtar Some journeys begin with almost nothing. Except a dream. If he can do it so can you. Never give up,” she added.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi got married on 9 December 1984 and will be completing 42 years of marital bliss next month.

--IANS

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