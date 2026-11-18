Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kapoor, who has been in the news after the viral videos of his dogs being sent to animal welfare, has expressed his desire to work with director Rohit Shetty, and Mansoor Khan with whom he worked in ‘Josh’.

The actor spoke with IANS, and spoke about receiving overwhelming support from the industry, and the director with whom he would like to work with as he is set to sail off the coast from January.

When asked if he was doing alright, he said, “Absolutely fine. It's just that I was a little sad, so I felt a bit down because my dogs were sent to animal welfare. So, I was a little low and all, but everything right now is fine”.

He told IANS, “No, no, I was not feeling good, I wasn't in the mood, so I was not here. I was in New York for like 3-4 years, but after coming back now, I've received a lot of support from the film industry. I got a call from Ahmed sahab, from Rohit sahab, Rohit Shetty called. So, I'm very thankful”.

The actor also welcomed filmmaker Mansoor Khan's return to direction and said he would be happy to work with him. "Mansoor Khan sahab vapas aa rahe hain (Mansoor Khan is making a return). I would love to work. Main kiske saath bhi (I can work with anyone), I don't have a problem”, he said.

When asked if there were any particular actors he would like to share the screen with, Sharad said he has no restrictions, and named some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema.

"Bachchan sahab is always there, Shah Rukh bhai is there, Salman is there, so I don't have any problem working with anybody”, he added.

--IANS

aa/