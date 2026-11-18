New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Centre’s high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat' has, in its first two sittings, discussed the key areas for examination under its terms of reference. It also identified stakeholder groups for consultation, including banks, non-banking financial companies, development financial institutions, regulators, industry associations, fintech organisations and others, according to a Finance Ministry statement issued on Wednesday.

To ensure a structured consultative process, the committee has circulated questionnaires to stakeholder groups, inviting their views and suggestions on key areas of banking sector reforms, the statement said.

Going forward, the committee will hold consultation meetings with key stakeholders to gather further inputs for its recommendations on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat 2047'. These consultations will help the committee frame recommendations to strengthen the Indian banking sector and make it competitive, resilient, inclusive and future-ready, the statement added.

According to the terms of reference, the committee will assess the present banking practices and prudential norms, identify global best practices, and adapt them suitably for the Indian banking system, while also providing a roadmap for creating globally competitive banks.

It will review the existing regulatory and legal frameworks for banks, including Regional Rural Banks and Cooperative Banks, and suggest reforms to bring in efficiency and enable ease of doing banking for Viksit Bharat.

The committee will undertake assessment of the long-term capital requirements for banks, including Development Financial Institutions and Non-Banking Financial Companies, with recommendations on funding sources and enabling mechanisms to support credit growth.

It will examine differences in cost of capital for business and suggest policy options to boost private investment for sustainable growth.

The committee will also prepare a roadmap for AI and digital innovation in banking institutions, while providing safeguards against cyber risks. Further, to suggest a strategy for talent acquisition and capacity building to ensure a future-ready workforce for the banking sector.

Besides, it will review the priority sector lending framework and Lead Bank Scheme to assess their relevance, effectiveness, and coordination in promoting inclusive, balanced, and data-driven credit delivery aligned with evolving economic priorities and financial inclusion goals.

The committee will also make recommendations on any other matter referred to it by the Government of India.

--IANS

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