New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should stick to his attacking game in New Zealand, said former India cricketer WV Raman on Wednesday. Raman, who played four of his 11 Tests in New Zealand, also felt that any form of hesitation would only get Pant into trouble, as India open their two-Test series in Wellington on Thursday.

Pant has been short of game due to recovery from a side strain injury, which also kept him out of India A red-ball games against New Zealand A. It meant that Pant played one competitive match since India’s 1-0 series win in Sri Lanka in August, which came via leading the Rest of India in the Irani Cup in Srinagar. In that game, Pant scored 10 and 8, despite battling fever.

After that, he checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and joined the Test team in New Zealand only last week. Pant’s overseas record is very strong, though. He has eight Test hundreds, and five of them came in Australia, England and South Africa. New Zealand is the one major overseas country where he has not reached three figures. He has played only two Tests there in 2020, where he amassed 60 runs.

Cut to now, and seam movement, a relentless New Zealand fast bowling attack, especially the tall bowlers who can angle the ball across him and get extra bounce, will all make for a stern examination for Pant. “I think Rishabh Pant should not be confused as far as approach is concerned. Basically, he is a man who goes by instinct, and that’s what has served him well.

“Basically, he is a very aggressive batter, and that’s exactly what he needs to do. He has got to try and keep that brand of cricket going because if he tries to do something which is not natural to him, he will get into a tangle. Because in cricket, it’s so important for you not to be indecisive - either while playing a particular delivery or even when you get on to the field.

“You have got to either completely get rid of thoughts, or you have got to be very sure about what you are doing. So, if you are going to be hesitant, and if you are going to be indecisive, you are going to get into a tangle, which is no good.

“So, sometimes, as they say, when you think, you blink, and when you blink, you are out. So, that’s what happens, and you have got somebody like Rishabh Pant. He should not be overthinking. He should back his instincts, and he should do what he knows best - that of trying to attack the bowlers,” Raman told IANS in a select virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Wednesday.

Raman also praised skipper Shubman Gill for his early arrival in New Zealand and preparation for the Test series via rigorous practice sessions. Gill’s numbers as a Test batter have been on an upswing since he took over as India’s captain. But the seam-friendly and windy conditions in Wellington and later in Christchurch will test his technique and temperament.

“Yeah, the thing is that he is adapted to the responsibility really well. He has embraced the responsibility well, and he has not allowed the burden of captaincy to affect his batting because he has churned out phenomenally in England as far as runs are concerned, and that’s the reason why he has gone early.

“He has realised the fact that his contributions will help the team a long way, and that’s the reason, obviously, he has done what he has done of going way ahead and getting used to the conditions, looking at what exactly the pitches are all about, what it is that he needs to do.

“This is something that we have not perhaps seen much of in the earlier decades or on the earlier tours. But it’s a very clear indication that he is all keen and enthusiastic to be at his best as a batter too in this upcoming Test,” added Raman.

From the context of keeping their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes alive, India need to beat New Zealand 2-0 and then follow that with a dominant home series against Australia next year. By December 1, Gill and his team will have their answer on whether India’s WTC final hopes are still alive or not.

Watch New Zealand vs. India – 1st Test Day 1 on Thursday, 19th November from 3:30 AM live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD & Sony LIV.

--IANS

nr/bsk/