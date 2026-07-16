Shankar Mahadevan: When we work with Zoya Akhtar, there’s no kind of baggage

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has completed 15 years since its release, with its memorable music and heartwarming story continuing to resonate with people even today. However, composer Shankar Mahadevan says he feels "strange" calling his own music "timeless."

Talking to IANS about the film’s music being timeless as it’s on everyone’s playlist even today, Mahadevan: "I really feel strange calling my own music timeless, but yeah, the film was really special. And it's all Zoya Akhtar's vision and the energy that she puts into a film. Then, it was the teamwork.”

He added: “You know, when we work with Zoya, there is no kind of baggage. There is no reference point that we had to create music like this, or this should sound like that. We're not worried about a song becoming popular or not popular.”

Mahadevan shared that the main thing is that it should take the movie forward.

He added: “And it should fit in with the texture of the film. Every song, if you see it, is so unique. The placement of the songs is so unique in the film that everybody is pleasantly surprised.”

“The way it is picturized is so cool, and the characters are outstanding. So, all those things add up. And, of course, musically, we were given a hundred percent free hand to create whatever we wanted to. So, if you hear the music, it's the true essence of Shankar Ehsaan Loy coming out, with, of course, the fantastic lyrics of our own favourite, Javed Akhtar."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. It follows three friends from school, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who go on a three-week road trip in Spain for Kabir's bachelor party.

--IANS

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