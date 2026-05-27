May 27, 2026 3:30 PM हिंदी

Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan unite for Anandam, a Bhakti experience

Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan unite for Anandam, a Bhakti experience

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan are all set to come together for an immersive Bhakti music spectacle.

Music maestro Shankar Mahadevan will be launching India’s largest ever Bhakti experience - ANANDAM – The Symphony of Devotion.

Talking about ANANDAM, it will be a first-of-its-kind immersive Bhakti spectacle that will also bring together Nandi Sisters, Nikhar Juneja, Siddharth Mahadevan, Himani Thakur, Shivam Mahadevan, DJ Afterall along with Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan.

Talking about it, Shankar Mahadevan said, “ANANDAM is a deeply personal dream for me. The idea was to create a celebration of devotion that feels grand, emotional and immersive in every sense. We wanted audiences to experience Bhakti through music, energy and emotion on a scale they’ve never witnessed before. Having such extraordinary artists come together for this journey makes it truly magical.”

For the uninitiated, the grand event is scheduled to take place on 27th June on Mumbai.

Speaking on the launch, Monish Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, DreamSetGo said, “At DreamSetGo, we have always believed that unforgettable experiences are built at the intersection of passion, emotion and community. We are reimagining devotional music as a grand experiential celebration that blends spirituality, music, technology and shared energy in a way that resonates with a wide array of audiences.”

Aditya Bhat, Head, Jio Creative Labs, said, “With ANANDAM, the vision was to create an immersive devotional experience that feels larger than life. The endeavour is to curate it like a prayer and stage it like a dream. ANANDAM is more than a performance, its is a sacred gathering of sound, light, and emotion which is designed to awaken the spirit

–IANS

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Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan unite for Anandam, a Bhakti experience

Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan unite for Anandam, a Bhakti experience