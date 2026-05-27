After Kedarnath, Kailash Kher takes blessings at Badrinath

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Renowned singer Kailash Kher seems to be on a religious journey this year. After offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple, he now visited the Badrinath Dham to seek divine blessings.

Kher took to his official Instagram handle and published a couple of photos posing amidst the snow-clad mountains en route to the temple.

The singer was seen wearing a Rudraksh mala, along with the chandan tilak on his forehead, both close symbols to Lord Shiva.

He decided to caption the post with just a mountain emoji.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of this month, Kher sought divine blessings at the Kedarnath Temple. Not just that, he even performed his powerful track ‘Bam Lahiri’ dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Kher uploaded a video of himself standing in front of the temple, surrounded by the snow-capped Himalayan mountains.

The clip had the singer's voice changing the antire atmosphere as he crooned the devotional number.

“Mahadev ka dhaam, Pooran saare kaam. Jai Jai Kedara," Kher had captioned the post.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Kedarnath Temple is the eleventh out of twelve Jyotirlingas of India, whereas Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Both the revered temples are situated in the Garhwal Division of Uttarakhand at high altitudes in the Himalayas.

Work-wise, Kher recently treated the music lovers with another melodious song, "Jogi".

A musical tribute to Adi Shankaracharya, the video chronicles his legendary journey and the establishment of the sacred Mathas.

Shedding further light about "Jogi", Kher revealed that it is more than just a song for him; it is an inward journey.

"The same emotion felt by saints and mystics for centuries lives in this music. The vision of Adi Shankaracharya reminds us that true dharma is timeless — it continues to thrive in every seeker walking the path of truth,” the singer shared.

--IANS

pm/