NRAI mourns the demise of legendary shooter and sports administrator Randhir Singh

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo mourned the sad demise of legendary shooter and India’s most respected sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh, who passed away on Wednesday at his residence following prolonged illness at the age of 79.

"Today, the sporting world loses a true legend. A distinguished Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, and visionary sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh’s contributions to the Olympic movement and shooting sports will never be forgotten," NRAi shared on X.

Randhir Singh competed in as many as five Olympic Games and was the first Indian shooter to win gold at the Asian Games when he won the men’s trap gold at the 1978 Bangkok Asiad.

As India’s only representative at the International Olympic Council (IOC) from 2001 to 2014 and an honorary member ever since, Randhir Singh was instrumental in getting top sporting events to India, including the Afro-Asian Games in 2003 and the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Singh Deo said, “It is an irreplaceable loss, not only for the sport of shooting but also for the entire Olympic sporting fraternity in India, of which Raja Randhir Singh ji was the biggest promoter and supporter. His record as an international shooter representing India speaks for itself. As a sports administrator, Raja Randhir Singh ji was a visionary and worked tirelessly for the development and growth of the Indian and Asian Olympic movements.

"The exposure, training and facilities that the Indian athletes are getting today owe a lot to Raja Randhir Singh’s contributions over the past four decades. On behalf of the entire NRAI family, I extend my deepest condolences to his grieving family.”

In 1979, Randhir Singh was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award and also with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award for a historic sporting career.

His foray into sports administration began during his sporting career when he was appointed as the honorary secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association in 1987, a position he held till 2012. He also became a member of the governing board of the Sports Authority of India in 1987 and held the role till 2010. He also held the position of the vice-chairman of the organising committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Sharing his thoughts on Randhir Singh’s demise, Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, said, “He was like a father figure to all of us in sports administration. Till he was able, he would be just a call away for all of us and motivated us towards solutions to the most difficult of problems. His energy and positivity towards Indian sports will be sorely missed. It is a very big loss for the nation and the sporting community in particular. May God give his family the strength to overcome this loss. The shooting fraternity is in shock.”

Throughout his life, Randhir Singh remained deeply connected with the shooting fraternity and continued to support the growth and development of the sport in India. His guidance, encouragement and mentorship benefited generations of shooters, administrators and officials associated with the NRAI.

Among his last active engagements, Randhir Singh was present in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, for both the opening and closing of the 2022 Asian Games. He declared the 19th Asian Games closed in the presence of Chinese premier Li Qiang.

For his invaluable services, Randhir Singh was awarded the OCA Award of Merit in 2005, the Merit Award from ANOC in 2006, the Olympic Order, Silver in 2014, and the Honorary Doctorate, Literature in Sports Science from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Government of India.

--IANS

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