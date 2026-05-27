Pakistan: Once again, people in Karachi face major water crisis amid Eid festivities

Islamabad, May 27 (IANS) Karachi residents continue to face major problems as the acute water crisis in Pakistan's commercial capital entered second month, resulting in taps being dry and long queues of tankers, local media reported on Wednesday.

Amid Eid festivities, people have been buying tankers and using water for ritual washings, animal care and sanitation. It is not the first time that people in Karachi have faced water crisis amid Eid festivities. Residents have termed it a grim tradition of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) of not providing provide water during important days like Eid, Ramzan and Muharram, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Since March, water supply in Karachi has reduced due to line bursts, underground leaks, power breakdowns at pumping stations, and damage in key mains. However, KWSC Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Ali claimed that the water utility was ensuring normal supply during Eid. He blamed K-Electric (KE) and frequent power breakdowns for the disruption in water supply.

As water supply remained disrupted for weeks in many localities and for more than two months in others, residents were forced to buy water tankers. However, majority of them had to wait for seven to 10 days for tanker as supply was limited and many never bought it as the prices for water tankers have doubled.

Ejaz Ahmed, a wedding hall employee in Khokhrapar, said, "It’s been 11 weeks without water in our lane." He said, "We beg tankers every day. They take Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 8,000 and say ‘wait your turn’. What are we supposed to do?"

Another resident said that his family has not received the tanker despite registering for it 10 days ago. Residents in several areas, including Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Clifton, DHA and North Nazimabad, said that private tankers had doubled their prices, Dawn reported.

On Monday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmakers held a protest in Sindh Assembly over water shortage in Karachi and demanded immediate restoration of water supply ahead of Eidul Azha. They gathered in front of the podium and shouted slogans "give water to Karachi," Dawn reported.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi said that Karachi "was thirsty for every drop of water" while the authorities watched like silent, senseless spectators. Khurshidi said that there is no water in the taps and added that he had tried to get a tanker for two days, but failed, Dawn reported.

In response, Sindh's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said, "The K-IV project is underway in Karachi." He said that the MQM-P was part of the federal government and should urge it to complete the project quickly.

--IANS

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