Shankar Mahadevan and Pratibha Singh Baghel come up with Ganesh Anthem 'Jai Ganesh'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, singer Pratibha Singh Baghel joined forces with the legendary Shankar Mahadevan for a heartfelt devotional track, 'Jai Ganesh'.

The song has been composed by Swaranjay Dhumal, along with Prashant Sonagra and Rahul Deo.

Shedding light on the song, they said, ‘"Jai Ganesh’ is our heartfelt musical offering to Bappa, beautifully penned by Kaushal Kishore and brought alive by Shankar Mahadevan ji and Pratibha Singh Baghel. We’ve blended live strings, brass, percussion, Dhol-Tasha, and chorus to create a grand, cinematic celebration."

"Our aim was to capture the power, devotion, and infectious energy of Ganeshotsav through music. I hope listeners feel Bappa’s presence in every note and rhythm", they added.

Speaking about her latest song, Pratibha shared, “The Ganpati festival is here, and to celebrate “Bappa“ we’re coming with our brand new Song “Jai Ganesh”. This song is truly very special for many reasons.. It's my first song for this amazing trio Swaranjay Dhumal - Prashant Sonagra - Rahul Deo. I have been closely associated with them for many years now. Adding to it being special, I got to sing it with my mentor Shankar Mahadevan."

Revealing what it was like crooning the song with Shankar Mahadevan, she added, "I have immense respect for him. He’s like a guru and a guiding light for me. Singing along with him is a learning experience. I can’t wait for people to watch the grandeur that “Parasher” the director of the song has created. And most importantly, it’s represented by my most favourite label, Sufiscore. This Ganpati festival is truly special. I hope people give it all their love. Jai Ganesh."

The music video for 'Jai Ganesh', which beautifully captures the spirit of celebration, has been directed by Parasher Baruah. Rohit Sonagra has choreographed the track, bringing to life the celebratory mood with his dynamic dance sequences.

--IANS

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