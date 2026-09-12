Reena Roy attends CINTAA elections, says ‘forget the past’ amid ongoing row: I love Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Reena Roy attended the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) elections on Saturday and shared her thoughts on the new committee being formed amid the ongoing internal dispute within the association.

Speaking about the election and the new committee, Reena said she was hopeful about the future and praised the work done by veteran actors who had led the association in the past.

“This committee is still being formed and it will be good because we have been accepting this committee for a long time. The work that Asha ji has done in her time, it is difficult to give an answer to that. She has worked very hard and for many years. Then after that, Mithun Chakraborty ji came. So now these people are working hard, so the colour will be so good,” Reena said.

Her comments came as CINTAA held its fresh elections on September 12 amid a prolonged leadership dispute.

The elections were called by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after a series of resignations from CINTAA's Executive Committee. A court allowed the elections to proceed, with the outcome subject to the result of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Asked about the recent controversies surrounding CINTAA and the impact they have had on the association's image, Reena urged everyone to move forward.

“I would say that forget all the past. Take a step forward in life,” she said in a conversation with IANS.

Invoking Goddess Durga, Reena expressed optimism about the new team and its future.

“I will not say anything in front of Durga Maa because her grace will be on these people. You don't know where they will reach,” she said.

Reena was also asked what message she would like to give Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, who have been at the centre of the ongoing CINTAA controversy.

The veteran actress chose not to comment on the dispute involving her fellow artistes.

“I do not want to talk about them at all because I love them all. I, in fact, I love all my fellow artistes a lot because main issi mitti ki bani hui hoon. I belong to this place itself,” she said.

Meanwhile, Poonam and Padmini have raised concerns over the alleged access to CINTAA members' private data, questioning how FWICE obtained members' phone numbers and other personal details to send messages to them.

–IANS

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