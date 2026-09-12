September 12, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

Kunickaa Sadanand on Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure not leaving CINTAA positions, says ‘More than service, looks like ego’

Kunickaa Sadanand on Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure not leaving CINTAA positions, says ‘More than service, looks like ego’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Kunickaa Sadanand has questioned Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure's decision to continue holding their positions in the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), despite fresh CINTAA elections being conducted today.

She said that an association position should be about serving artistes and not holding on to power.

Speaking exclusively to IANS on the sidelines of the CINTAA elections, Kunickaa spoke about the ongoing dispute and why Poonam and Padmini were seemingly still not letting go of their position.

She initially said the question should be directed at them. “I don't know, you will have to ask them,” she said.

Speaking about her own long association with CINTAA and what members expect from the body, she questioned the purpose of holding on to a position.

“I have been a member for so long, I have already been in the committee once. Very early. I met Dara Singh. You came there to give service, but it looks like an ego issue now, what else could it be?” she said.

The actress welcomed the election process and described it as a “new beginning” for the association.

“I am happy that the voter turnout is good, the arrangements are good. I am happy and this is a new beginning. I hope that we will come with a good committee so that we can do something good,” she said.

Kunickaa further said she hopes the new committee will focus on issues that directly affect artistes and their families.

“My ballot paper number is 7. I have taken seven votes. In that, obviously, the security of the artist, the security of their family, the security and safety of their women, then the level of equality of the artist,” she said.

She added that she had several ideas that she wanted to work on, including improving the payment system for artists.

–IANS

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Kunickaa Sadanand on Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure not leaving CINTAA positions, says ‘More than service, looks like ego’