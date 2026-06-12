Shamna Kasim tells husband: If there is something greater than love, that’s what I feel for you!

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Actress Shamna Kasim, who is known as Poorna to her fans in Tamil, has now penned an adorable post to her husband on the occasion of their wedding anniversary in which she has said that if there was something greater than love, then that was what she felt for him.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, she wrote, "June 12th is the day we decided to spend the rest of our lives together -- to face every good and bad moment, every smile and laugh, every challenge and disagreement, side by side. It was the day we promised never to let go of each other’s hands until our very last breath."

She then went on to say, "There is one thing I want you to know. Sometimes, in our silly fights, I may say things I don’t mean, even that I don’t want you. But the truth is, I can never imagine my life without you, not even for a second. You know how deeply I mean this."

Shamna said, "What I feel for you is beyond words. If there is something greater than love, that’s what I feel for you. You are my comfort, my happiness, my home, and my greatest blessing. You are mine — only mine, forever mine — and I am yours. May Allah continue to bless our Nikah, strengthen our bond, and keep us together in love, peace, and happiness for all the years to come. Nikah day (Heart symbol) #anniversary."

Only recently, the actress had disclosed the reason behind choosing to name her baby girl 'Dua Jameela'.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, Poorna had said, "Introducing our little angel, Dua Jameela. So many have asked me why “Jameela”? It was my grandmother’s name — a piece of my heart I lost far too soon. Her love, her warmth, her memories have stayed with me every single day. I always told myself that if I were ever blessed with a baby girl, I would give her that same beautiful name… so a part of her could live on again."

The actress, who has made a name for herself in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, went on to say, " Today, that promise has come true. Holding my daughter in my arms feels like a piece of my grandmother has come back to me in the most beautiful way. Celebrating her 28th day with her noolekette ceremony — a moment filled with love, blessings, and family."

She also wrote about how her elder son was proud of his younger sibling.

"And just like that, Hamdan has become a proud big brother — our hearts have grown in ways we never imagined.Welcome to the world, my sweet Dua Jameela… you are loved beyond words, beyond time, beyon d everything. Masha Allah," she wrote.

--IANS

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