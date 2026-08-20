Shamna Kasim: Overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude to be a part of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2!

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Well known actress Shamna Kasim has now said that she was overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude for having been a part of director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post of gratitude, the actress wrote, "I am truly overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude to be a part of the prestigious film Jailer 2!"

She went on to add, "My heartfelt thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth Sir, Nelson Dilipkumar Sir, Anirudh Ravichander Sir, Jani Master, and the entire Jailer 2 team for giving me this incredible opportunity. I thank God for turning this unforgettable dream into reality. Feeling truly honoured, grateful, and blessed! #Jailer2 #SuperstarRajinikanth #NelsonDilipkumar #Anirudh #sunpictures."

The actress put out the post, soon after the makers released the promo for 'Ala Bolelo', the first single from the film. Interestingly, actress Shamna Kasim features in the first single of the film.

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, had recently announced, "Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 #Jailer2FromOct15."

The makers had also released a release date announcement teaser in which actor Vinayakan was seen issuing a threat with a laugh. "You can't be at peace after killing me. There's a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won't know who is coming (for you), when and how. Your life will turn into hell."

The teaser then showed Rajini's arrival in style, even as viewers got to catch a glimpse of the other characters in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had on April 4 this year said that the film was in its finishing stages. Answering questions posed by mediapersons at the airport, Rajinikanth had said that 'Jailer 2' was in its finishing stage. "The film (Jailer 2) is in its finishing stage. The production house will announce its date of release," he said.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2' has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons.

One of the prime reasons is that 'Jailer 2' promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi too have shot for 'Jailer 2'.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, has scored the music for the second part as well.

--IANS

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