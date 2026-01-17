Shakti Mohan, sisters recreate Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Poo’ magic with Karan Johar

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan along with her sisters Neeti and Mukti Mohan, recreated the iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character ‘Poo’ from the 2001 blockbuster film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, with filmmaker Karan Johar joining in on the banter.

Shakti took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the clip, three sisters are seen mouthing the iconic lines “Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?, who is he?”. The line was originally mouthed by Kareena for actor Hrithik Roshan in the 2001 cult classic.

The camera then pans on the filmmaker, who says: “Who am I? Google me.”

For the caption, an ecstatic Shakti said that she cannot believe she got to live this “iconic” moment with Karan.

She wrote: “With the Main Man of romance himself & my forever co-stars my sisters. Can’t believe we got to live this Iconic moment with the OG @karanjohar sir.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... also called K3G, is directed by Karan Johar. The family drama stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji in a guest appearance.

The film follows a wealthy Indian family that becomes estranged when the adopted son is disowned by his father for marrying a woman of lower socio-economic status, leading to years of separation and eventual reconciliation.

Over time, the film has attained cult status, with Khan’s character becoming an icon, and is frequently cited as a landmark in Hindi cinema.

Talking about Shakti, after her victory in the second season of Dance India Dance, she produced dance-themed calendars for 2012 and 2013.

Shakti was cast in the fictional dance based teen series Dil Dosti Dance in 2011 as the main lead character. In 2013, Mohan launched a YouTube channel with dance instruction videos. She was also a contestant and finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She then became the judge and mentor in the dance competition reality show Dance Plus for Seasons 1 to 4 and also judged the show Dance Singapore Dance. Her first song as a choreographer in Bollywood is "Nainowale Ne" in the movie Padmaavat. In 2020, Shakti choreographed a song for Ranbir Kapoor in the film Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra.

She has appeared in the music videos Kamli, Akh Lad Jaave Nritya Jam, Kanha Re, Aakhri Baar, ‘The Chamiya Song’ and ‘Saaton Janam’.

In films, she last choreographed the number “Hunkara” from “Sharmshera”, a period action drama film directed by Karan Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film follows the captivity of an oppressed warrior tribe during the British Raj.

