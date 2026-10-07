Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looks back on her motherhood journey with adorable moments with kids

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Mira Rajput recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of cherished moments with her children on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt note alongside the pictures, Mira reflected on how quickly life changes and how dreams evolve with time. “Some days you forget how far you’ve come. There was once a day you never thought that today would be this day. Don’t stop dreaming. Let your dreams change. Let them find new meaning and resolve,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mira also acknowledged that it is okay to have difficult days, adding, “Don’t be afraid to say ‘today was a tough day’. Because you’ll see, that the ones you once picked up, will hug you right back.” Concluding on an emotional note, she wrote, “Isn’t that what dreams are made of?”

The blurry candid shots captured Mira smiling warmly as she held her little ones in her arms. Mira is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, and the couple have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor, on August 26, 2016. Their second child, son Zain Kapoor, was born on September 5, 2018.

For the unversed, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurugram.

The couple’s marriage was arranged through the spiritual organization Radha Soami Satsang Beas, where their families were acquainted through the community.

Recently, Mira Rajput celebrated Raksha Bandhan surrounded by her siblings and loved ones. She offered a peek into the family festivities through a series of photos shared on social media. One of the pictures featured Mira posing with her siblings and other family members at their home, with the family smiling together for the camera. She kept the accompanying caption short and simple, writing, “Rakhi. 2026.”

--IANS

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