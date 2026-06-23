June 23, 2026 9:09 PM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor shares update on 'Farzi 2': It should be out next year

Shahid Kapoor shares update on 'Farzi 2': It should be out next year

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) After 'Cocktail 2', Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to reprise his role as Sunny in the second instalment of the popular 'Farzi' franchise.

Giving an update on when 'Farzi 2' might reach the cinema halls, Shahid said that if everything goes as per plan, the season 2 of the drama will be out by next year.

Shahid conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday.

One of the netizens asked him, "What about Farzi 2?"

Giving an update on his highly-awaited series, Shahid revealed, "It is a work in progress. We are almost done. I think it should be out next year."

Shahid commenced the shoot for 'Farzi 2' in March this year.

Sharing the exciting update on social media, Shahid dropped a black and white photo with the makers of the show on Insta, along with the text, "Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!"

In February, Shahid confirmed 'Farzi 2' with another social media post. He published a photo with the makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively known as Raj & DK, on his Instagram Stories, along with the text, "The fakers are back at it."

Confirming the update, Raj & DK also shared a photo of piled-up currency notes and captioned it "Round 2 in progress".

Created, produced, and directed by Raj & DK, the show boasts a stellar cast with Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in significant roles, along with others.

Premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 10 February 2023, the eight-episode series shared the story of a small-time con artist, Sunny (Played by Shahid Kapoor), who finds himself in the middle of the dark world of crime as he attempts to pull off the perfect con.

--IANS

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