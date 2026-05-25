May 25, 2026 12:21 PM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor on song ‘Tujhko’ with Rashmika Mandanna: It’s romantic without trying too hard

Shahid Kapoor on song ‘Tujhko’ with Rashmika Mandanna: It’s romantic without trying too hard

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) The makers of “Cocktail 2” on Monday unveiled the romantic track “Tujhko” picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor says its “romantic without trying too hard”.

Shahid said in a statement: “Tujhko has a certain stillness to it… the kind that sneaks up on you. It’s romantic without trying too hard, and that’s what I connected with most. There’s an ease and intimacy to the song that feels very real.”

“Shooting it with Rashmika was effortless… we just leaned into the emotion of it. I think it’s one of those songs people will want to sit with for a while.”

The song is all about soft chemistry and moments that feel deeply personal yet cinematic. Wrapped in warm visuals, flowing silhouettes and sunlit frames, “Tujhko” creates a world that feels tender, effortless and emotionally immersive.

Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track blends emotional vulnerability with a breezy summer softness that perfectly complements the film’s world.

Rashmika added: “For me, Tujhko feels like a warm hug. It’s soft, emotional and filled with little moments that feel very real.”

“I loved shooting this song with Shahid, and I think there’s something very calming and beautiful about the way the song unfolds.”

"Cocktail 2" is set to release in the cinema halls on June 19.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie is believed to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit "Cocktail", which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty as the lead.

The previous song “Mashooqa” picturised on Shahid and actress Kriti Sanon had landed into trouble after it was claimed that the track resembles the 1993 Italian song ‘Se So Arrubate A Nonna’ by duo Bibi & Coco.

However, its singer Raghav Chaitanya came out in support of composer Pritam Chakraborty, calling the plagiarism allegations “completely baseless.”

--IANS

dc/

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