Pulkit Samrat’s morning routine: Red light therapy, cuppa Joe, Turkish eggs

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a glimpse into his interesting morning routine, which includes red light therapy for his face, a strong cuppa Joe, and a hearty plate of Turkish eggs paired with lentil bread to kickstart the day on a healthy note.

Pulkit shared a peek into his regime on his stories section. His first picture featured the actor taking some red light for his face and wrote: “Morning begins with Red Light Therapy for face, hair and eyes.”

He then shared a picture of his coffee mug and wrote: “Then cuppa Joe takes over!”

The last photograph featured his healthy breakfast plate and wrote: “Yum!! Turkish eggs with sprouted moong bread.”

Pulkit’s recent release is “Glory”. The show has names such as Divyenndu, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Kunal Thakur, and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

The series is about the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. It dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

Pulkit will next be seen in Suswagatam Khushamadeed with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, “Suswagatam Khushamadeed” revolves around a cross-cultural romance between Aman and Noor, two individuals from diverse backgrounds. The film highlights themes of love, friendship, empathy, and togetherness, illustrating how love can bridge cultural divides.

The film is produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao, and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim.

It also stars Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

--IANS

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