IPL 2026: It was a mix of KKR's poor batting and good bowling by DC, says Doull

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said Delhi Capitals’ 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders was shaped by their disciplined bowling and lapses in the latter’s batting performance, with Kuldeep Yadav’s double strike proving to be the turning point of the contest.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep finished with just ten wickets in IPL 2026, but signed off from the season on a high by picking 3-29 and helping DC beat KKR to end the season at sixth spot on the points table.

“It was a mix of poor batting from KKR and good bowling by DC. KKR started the chase well, but losing wickets at regular intervals broke their momentum. Also, the result of the Mumbai Indians game before this match took some edge off the contest. In a chase of 200, you forget how tough it really is. Everything has to fall in place.

“The game turned when Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in quick succession. Once new batters walked in, Kuldeep looked like a different bowler. That spell was the turning point. His ability to pick wickets in the middle overs is priceless. Those wickets in the middle phase choked the run flow and put the Kolkata Knight Riders under immense pressure.

“Kuldeep varied his pace smartly, bowled googlies at the right time, and didn’t let any batter settle. He targeted the stumps and forced mistakes. That is what quality spinners do in such situations. And Mitchell Starc’s catch to dismiss Manish Pandey was just as vital. In tight games, those moments separate the winners from the losers. Delhi Capitals held their nerve, while KKR’s middle order failed to build any partnership,” Doull said on Star Sports.

Reflecting on DC and KKR missing out on a playoffs spot, Doull felt the little defeats eventually hurt them. “Delhi Capitals were eighth before this game against KKR and after beating them, they moved up to sixth on the points table. One more win would have taken them to the playoffs.

“That RCB game where they were bowled out for 75, damaged their NRR the most. If just one of those matches had gone their way, Delhi would have been in a strong position. Even the one-run loss to GT hurt them. They would have been on 16 or 18 points if they had won one or two of those close games. That is the fine line between qualifying and going home. That is why staying composed under pressure matters.

“KKR too had a poor start to the season, but they showed that fight till the end. Nobody gave them a chance, but they stayed in contention until the last league-phase game. That shows how small the margins are. Punjab had a great first half but still missed out. That is the IPL. It keeps producing these kinds of finishes. Until the last day, there is always a chance to make the knockouts,” he added.

--IANS

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