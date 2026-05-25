Ranvir Shorey, Paramvir Singh Cheema’s ‘The Pyramid Scheme’ to premiere on June 5

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actors Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, and Shekhar Suman’s upcoming drama series “The Pyramid Scheme”, which is about ambition, greed, and promise of quick money, has been locked for a June 5 premiere.

The series also stars Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, Ashish Raghava, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil, in pivotal roles

The Pyramid Scheme, set against the backdrop of culturally rich Haridwar, follows Goldy, a charming and enterprising young man chasing a better life, who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing.

As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava, what begin as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal.

The Prime Original series is produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey.

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), said in a statement: “With this series we wanted to explore ambition, validation, and the world of pyramid schemes, something not really shown on screen.”

“We are delighted to once again collaborate with our longstanding partner, Prime Video, whose continued trust and support have enabled us to take such unique stories far and wide not only to every corner of the country but also across the world.”

Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India said: “What makes this series compelling is the way it brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration, and how the pursuit of a better life can influence one’s choices, both good and bad. Led by standout performances from Paramvir Singh Cheema, along with Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman in striking new avatars, the narrative balances humour, drama, and emotions with authenticity and emotional depth.”

“Our longstanding association with The Viral Fever, the creative force behind some of India’s most loved and culturally resonant stories including Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone, Aspirants, and Gram Chikitsalay, further strengthens this unique storytelling vision, bringing yet another rooted and emotionally engaging narrative to audiences across India and worldwide when the series premieres on Prime Video on June 5.”

--IANS

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