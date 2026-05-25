Indian ultra runners dominate IAU 24H Asia and Oceania C'ship

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Team India created history at the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships in Japan with a total of five medals, including a clean sweep in the men's individual events.

The Indian men's team delivered a historic performance, sweeping the individual podium and securing the team gold medal with a combined total of 815.833 km.

"History for Indian Ultra Running... Champions of Asia-Oceania yet again! 2022, 2024 & now 2026," the Athletics Federation of India posted on X.

Over an intense 24 hours of racing from May 23 to 24, elite ultrarunners pushed their physical and mental limits. The results showcase an incredible display of endurance, highlighted by the dominance of the Indian men's contingent led by Amar Singh Devanda.

Amar Singh Devanda claimed the gold medal, completing 226 laps for an outstanding distance of 282.881 km, Geeno Antony secured second place with 272.894 km (218 laps) and Geeno Antony secured second place with 272.894 km (218 laps).

Host nation Japan took the team silver (754.726 km), led by Masaaki Kimoto. Australia claimed team bronze (732.525 km), spearheaded by a strong 253.392 km performance from Phil Gore.

In the women's category, the Indian women's team capped off a highly successful weekend for their federation by claiming the team bronze (667.722 km), led by a stellar fourth-place individual finish from Tenzin Dolma (228.939 km).

Japan's Miho Nakata put on a spectacular show on home soil. She won the individual gold by a dominant 20-kilometre margin, racking up 208 laps to finish at 261.170 km. Her performance anchored the Japanese women's team to a gold medal victory with an aggregate of 707.357 km. Australia's dual-podium finish secured them the team silver medal (684.450 km).

In total there were 81 athletes (39 women / 42 men) representing nine federations. Congratulations to all the athletes, teams, and organisers in Hirosaki City for an unforgettable championship event!

--IANS

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