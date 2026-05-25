IPL 2026: Battle between Virat & Shubman in powerplay could decide Qualifier 1, opines Doull

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes the powerplay battle between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will be decisive in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026, to be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

Table toppers RCB’s bid for back-to-back IPL titles will face a stern test against GT’s in-form and disciplined bowling unit in Qualifier 1, especially with a direct berth in the final, to be played in Ahmedabad on May 31, on the line. Both Kohli (557 runs) and Gill (616 runs) have been in good touch with the bat for their respective teams.

"Whoever wins the Powerplay in the first innings will go on to win the match. That is my belief. Both GT and RCB have strong batting lineups and quality bowling attacks. This is going to be a tight contest. Both teams are in great form and carrying winning momentum into the playoffs.

"Each side has match-winners who can change the game in a matter of overs. One team has Virat Kohli, the other has Shubman Gill. Both are in red-hot form. If the openers can get through the first six overs without much damage and put up 60 or 70 runs, it puts the opposition under immediate pressure.

"In big games, early momentum is everything. The battle between Kohli and Gill could decide the outcome. Whichever batter scores more runs and stays longer at the crease will likely take his team through. In playoff cricket, it often comes down to which superstar steps up when it matters most,” Doull said on Star Sports.

On RCB’s opening combination, Doull stated the side should stick with Venkatesh Iyer as the opener alongside Kohli, though Phil Salt has rejoined the team after recovering from a finger injury. “I would stick with Venkatesh Iyer as the opener alongside Virat Kohli. Phil Salt has been out for three and a half weeks. Coming back from a long layoff, especially with a finger injury, is never easy.

"He is a quality player and has done well for RCB and England in T20s, but match fitness and shot-timing take time to return. The playoffs are not the place to test that. Venkatesh has looked good in the last two games. He played well against SRH and was also good against Punjab. He has struck a solid rhythm at the top with Kohli.

“Yes, Salt has a stronger partnership record with Virat, but in cricket, you always go with the player in form. Form matters more than reputation, especially in knockout games. The biggest risk is bringing in someone who hasn’t played competitive cricket for weeks. I would continue with Venkatesh at the top. Phil Salt is too good an option to have on the bench, but right now, Venkatesh deserves to keep his place,” he added.

--IANS

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