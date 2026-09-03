Shaheer Sheikh & Natasha Bharadwaj's ‘Koi Aisi Chahiye’ is all about modern romance

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Natasha Bharadwaj have come together for the new romantic single ‘Koi Aisi Chahiye’, which has been crooned by Palak Muchhal and Arghyadeep Ghosh.

Composed by Meet Bros, the lyrics for the soulful numbers have been penned by Meet Bros in collaboration with Arghyadeep Ghosh.

Shaheer Sheikh opened up about what drew him to the project and his equation with Natasha, saying, "‘Koi Aisi Chahiye’ marks my first association with Tips Music, so it was exciting to be part of a song that has such a beautiful and contemporary take on romance. What drew me to it was how naturally the emotions came through. Natasha and I had a very comfortable equation while shooting, which helped us build the chemistry organically."

Natasha added, “The song captures those small moments of affection and connection that make a relationship feel real. Shaheer and I had an easy chemistry on set, which made it natural to bring those emotions to life. I’m really happy with how it has translated on screen.”

Sharing the thought process behind ‘Koi Aisi Chahiye’, Meet Bros said, “We wanted ‘Koi Aisi Chahiye’ to strike a balance between the soul of a romantic melody and a sound that feels current. The production is contemporary but keeps the melody, lyrics, and vocals at the heart of the song. Palak and Arghyadeep have brought the emotion through beautifully, and we’re excited for listeners to hear it.”

Palak Muchhal also spoke about what it was like recording the track. She said, “‘Koi Aisi Chahiye’ has a very intimate and effortless romantic quality. The melody gave me the space to keep the vocals emotionally honest, which made recording the song a beautiful experience. I hope listeners feel that same warmth when they hear it.”

Arghyadeep Ghosh added that 'Koi Aisi Chahiye’ is special to him as he has been a part of the project both as a writer and a singer.

"We wanted to capture the simple feeling of wanting someone who feels like home, without complicating the emotion. I’m really happy with how the lyrics, melody and vocals have come together," he concluded.

--IANS

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