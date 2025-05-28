May 28, 2025 11:53 AM हिंदी

Shabir Ahluwalia discusses television’s shift from formulaic to unconventional storytelling

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Popular television actor Shabbir Ahluwalia shared his thoughts on how the landscape of TV storytelling has undergone a significant transformation.

According to him, the days of relying on formulaic plots and predictable narratives are gradually giving way to more unconventional and experimental content. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shabbir revealed that this shift, driven largely by changing audience preferences, is opening up exciting new opportunities for actors, writers, and producers to explore fresh ideas and break traditional boundaries. When asked about the biggest difference between his earlier projects and the shows of today, Ahluwalia pointed to a significant shift in audience preferences. The seasoned actor explained that earlier, television largely relied on tried-and-tested formulas that consistently attracted viewers. However, in recent years, the audience has become more open to experimentation and unconventional storytelling.

The ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor stated, “I think the audience has changed a lot. Earlier, there were certain formulas that always worked. But today, viewers are more open to experimentation. That allows us to do more unconventional shows—like this one. In our story, the male lead is very eccentric, very different from the usual portrayals. The female lead, on the other hand, loves life and is quite the opposite. You rarely saw such pairings before. But now, because the audience is more accepting, we get the chance to try something new. It's exciting to be a part of that evolution.”

Shabbir Ahluwalia also highlighted the pivotal role audiences play in determining the success of any show or film. “Honestly, it all comes down to the audience,” he said, explaining that whether a show continues or ends depends entirely on how well viewers connect with the content.

The actor pointed out that today’s viewers have a vast array of choices at their fingertips, which is a positive development for the entertainment landscape.

Work-wise, Shabbir, who has been a part of the TV industry for over two decades now, is currently seen in the show, 'Uff Yeh Love Hai Mushkil,' which also stars Ashi Singh, Supriya Shukla, and Rahul Singh. In the romantic drama, Ahluwalia plays Yug Sinha, a character unlike his previous roles.

--IANS

ps/

