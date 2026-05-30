Shekhar Kapur reunites with A.R. Rahman for 'Masoom' sequel, daughter Kaveri Kapur joins cast

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Acclaimed award winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman have officially announced their collaboration on ‘Masoom: The New Generation’, a contemporary reimagining inspired by Kapur’s beloved 1983 classic 'Masoom'. The movie shall also see Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur joining the cast of the movie.

The film will be seen marking a special creative reunion between Kapur and Rahman, with Rahman not only composing the music but also joining the project as a co-producer.

The duo have worked together on multiple projects including Kapur’s Elizabeth - The Golden age, in addition to the musical theatre productions Bombay Dreams and Why? The musical among others.

Directed by Kapur, Masoom: The New Generation is set to explore evolving ideas of identity, family, love, and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional core that made the original film resonate across generations.

Speaking about revisiting the world of Masoom, Shekhar Kapur said “For a long time, I have felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today’s world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them.’

Talking about collaborating with AR Rahman, the director said, “ Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful.”

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, A.R. Rahman said, “Working with Shekhar has always been a deeply enriching experience, he has been a mentor and a creative force in many ways. When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There’s something timeless about Masoom, and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary.”

The film reportedly shall bring together an accomplished ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri Kapur.

Currently in pre-production, Masoom: The New Generation is slated to commence production later this year, with a worldwide theatrical release planned for 2026.

Talking about the 1983 classic, 'Masoom', the movie along with Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj as child actors.

The movie featured iconic songs such as 'Lakdi Ki Kathi', 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' which, even after 43 years of the movie's release, are still considered as evergreen songs.

---IANS

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