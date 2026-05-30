Asian Wrestling C'ship: India win 2 gold medals in women’s wrestling in Vietnam

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India’s young wrestlers delivered a strong showing in the women’s wrestling events at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, securing two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal on the day.

Diksha (43kg) led the charge with a dominant run, defeating Asangaryeva (Kyrgyzstan) 6-0 in the final to clinch gold. She had earlier outclassed opponents from Kyrgyzstan (8-0) and Vietnam (10-0) en route to the summit clash.

In the 73kg category, Garima produced an attacking masterclass to overpower Namuuntsetseg Batbold (Mongolia) 18-6 in the final and secure India’s second gold medal.

India added two silver medals through Nikita (49kg) and Antra (65kg). Nikita went down 2-10 to Yuan Yuting (China) in the final, while Antra lost 0-5 to Siyu Wei (China) in her gold medal bout after an impressive run that included a hard-fought semifinal win over Japan.

Sakshi (57kg) claimed India’s lone bronze of the day, bouncing back from a narrow semifinal defeat to beat Arina Kuanyshova (Kazakhstan) 10-0 in the medal playoff.

India’s continued success at the age-group level underlines the depth of emerging talent in women’s wrestling, following the country’s strong performance at the U23 Asian Championships earlier this week.

In that event, the Indian men's freestyle wrestling team was crowned the undisputed champions at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, lifting the Team Championship Trophy with a spectacular first-place finish. India dominated the freestyle standings to claim the top spot ahead of powerhouse nations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, who finished second and third, respectively.

This historic freestyle victory capped off a sensational continental campaign for the entire Indian contingent, which amassed a staggering total of 27 medals, comprising eleven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze, across the Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories.

India’s women wrestlers were equally dominant throughout the tournament, delivering an exceptional performance to capture ten medals. The women's contingent brought home a remarkable six gold medals, with Muskan (53kg), Tapasya (57kg), Bhagyashree (62kg), Pulkit (67kg), Mansi (68kg), and Kajal (76kg) all showcasing their technical superiority in their respective title clashes. Neha (59kg) and Sweety (50kg) fought valiantly to secure silver medals, while Amruta (72kg) and Ahilya (55kg) finished their campaigns on the podium with bronze.

--IANS

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