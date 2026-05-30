Digi Yatra enables over 10 crore journeys at 38 airports with 2.4 crore downloads

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Digi Yatra app has enabled over 10 crore seamless journeys with over 2.4 crore downloads across iOS and Android platforms, the government said on Saturday.

The platform has reduced average airport entry processing times from 15 seconds down to just 5 seconds per passenger. Right now, Digi Yatra is active at 38 airports, and by next year, 27 more airports will be enabled.

This rapid throughput has significantly optimised terminal infrastructure, reduced terminal congestion, and minimised manual processing overheads. The platform stands as one of the most successful digital innovations in global aviation today, said Civil Aviation Ministry.

By eliminating physical boarding passes, the initiative supports environmental sustainability by saving thousands of sheets of paper daily across participating airports.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu congratulated the Digi Yatra team for the 10-crore usage milestone.

“It reflects the growing trust passengers are placing in seamless, paperless and contactless travel. The scale of Digi Yatra’s adoption comes at a critical juncture. Daily domestic passenger traffic, which averaged below 2 lakh passengers in 2014, has now crossed the 5-lakh mark on numerous occasions over the last three years,” said the minister.

Supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make air travel more accessible and convenient, annual passenger traffic across Indian airports is projected to reach 50 crores by 2030 and double to nearly 100 crores by 2040, Naidu informed.

“To effectively manage this exponential growth, we are adopting multiple digital solutions like Digi Yatra, Self-Baggage Drop Facility, Augmentation of Air Traffic Control Automation Systems, AirSewa portal for grievance redressal and AI-powered digital twins to optimize airport operations,” he noted.

While many nations continue to evaluate the large-scale deployment of biometric passenger processing, India has successfully operationalized and scaled Digi Yatra within a remarkably short timeframe.

“I am also pleased to share that the major greenfield airport projects operationalizing this year; Navi Mumbai, Jewar and Bhogapuram will all be fully Digi Yatra-enabled,” he said.

Digi Yatra currently supports 11 languages, and by the end of this year, “we plan to add 11 more regional languages,” the minister added.

--IANS

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