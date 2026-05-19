Shaan shares trivia of Kishore Kumar's iconic 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki' from Padosan

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the music reality show Indian Idol will see stalwart Bollywood singer Shaan share fascinating trivia and behind-the-scenes stories of the timeless songs from the classic film "Padosan."

During an engaging conversation on the show, Shaan spoke about the iconic song “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” and recalled how he got the opportunity to recreate the track for the film 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.'

He further reminisced about the legendary song 'Ek Chatur Naar' featuring the legendary actor Mehmood and Kishore Kumar, and shared an interesting anecdote narrated by legendary singer Manna Dey himself.

Recalling the story, Shaan shared, “Ab ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ mein aisa hua tha ki rehearsals ho rahi thi. Yeh kahani Manna Dey ne khud kahi hai unko ek baat se thodi narazgi thi aur unhone yeh baat jatayi bhi thi Pancham da se. ‘Yeh jo kar rahe ho galat kar rahe ho, Mehmood sahab aap jo kar rahe ho galat kar rahe ho, kyunki this gives a wrong message ki jo classical jaanta hai, sada hua, sikha hua classical singer end mein woh haar jaata hai aur jise kuch nahi aata woh jeet jaata hai. We are selling the wrong message to youngsters.”

(During the rehearsals of ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, something interesting happened. Manna Dey himself had shared this story. He was slightly upset about one thing and even expressed it to Pancham Da. He said, ‘What you are doing is wrong, Mehmood sahab, what you are doing is wrong because it gives the wrong message, that the person who knows classical music, a trained and accomplished classical singer, eventually loses, while the one who knows nothing ends up winning. We are selling the wrong message to youngsters)

He further added, “Chalo koi baat nahi, main deta hoon gaana. Lekin woh gaana almost khatam hone aaya, he himself said, ‘I really felt ki seekh kar, samajh kar, classical ki taiyari poori sab karne ke bawajood, yeh jo kar jaate hai na Kishore Kumar, yeh hum nahi kar paate hai.’ Toh uss mamle mein unhone kaha ki, ‘I really felt ki haan, main haar gaya.’ So that was the magic of Kishore Kumar”

Sharing his excitement and talking to the contestants, Shaan said, “Padosan ka gaana aapne jo chuna, ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein,’ iconic song hai. Mujhe ek saubhagya mila tha ki iss gaane ko jab phir se ek film aayi thi, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, toh usmein maine yeh gaana gaya tha aur bahot maza aaya tha yeh gaana gaakar. Aur iss film mein toh bahot saare kamaal kamaal ke trivias hai. Actually, R. D. Burman ji jis film mein rehte hai, saare gaane hit hote hai.”

(Alright, no problem, I will sing the song. But when the song was almost completed, he himself admitted, ‘I truly felt that despite learning, understanding, and undergoing complete classical training, what Kishore Kumar manages to do so effortlessly is something we simply cannot achieve.’ In that sense, he said, ‘I genuinely felt that yes, I lost.’ So that was the magic of Kishore Kumar)

Sharing his experience of being on the show, Shaan said, “Indian Idol has always been a platform that gives wings to incredible talent, and this year is no different. Being here, bonding with SG, Vishu, and Aadi (missed you, Badshah) feels like coming home. The energy, emotions, and love for music that these contestants bring to the stage are truly inspiring. It was wonderful to witness such heartfelt performances and celebrate the magic of music together.”

–IANS

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