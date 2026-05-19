Congresswoman Deborah Ross pushes stronger India-US exchanges

Washington, May 19 (IANS) Congresswoman Deborah Ross called for deeper educational, technological and cultural exchanges between India and the United States, arguing that stronger people-to-people ties were essential for the future of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking at the Capitol Hill Summit 2026 organised by the US-India Friendship Council, Ross said more Americans should travel and study in India to better understand the country and its growing global role.

“The most important thing is that more Americans go to India, because once you go, as you’ve heard earlier, you have to love the country,” Ross said.

Ross, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, said her own connection with India began years ago when she visited the country as a young legislator alongside then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris.

“I just could not stop thinking about what a wonderful experience it was,” she said.

The congresswoman said India and the United States shared a “foundational commitment to democracy and freedom” and described the relationship as one of the world’s most important strategic partnerships.

“The partnership is one of the most important in the world, and it must succeed for the future of democracy and the future of progress,” Ross said.

Ross highlighted the growing Indian American presence in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region, particularly in science, technology and higher education sectors.

“Indian Americans have made important contributions not just to North Carolina and the Research Triangle, but their families and their businesses are part of the DNA of our state and our country,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of Indian students to American universities and research institutions.

“Indian students form the largest group of international students in the United States,” Ross said. “These bright students should be able to continue their education and their research here.”

Ross criticised growing restrictions affecting international students and said educational cooperation was central to long-term bilateral engagement.

“Academic exchange is one of the foundations of our partnership,” she said.

The congresswoman also spoke about bipartisan efforts in Congress to address visa concerns and trade issues involving India.

“I’ve worked with Ro and others to lead efforts to end illegal tariffs on India,” Ross said, referring to Congressman Ro Khanna.

Ross praised Khanna as a coalition builder and said she had developed a deeper appreciation for India after travelling with him across cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

She also described North Carolina as one of the major hubs of the Indian diaspora in the United States, pointing to the state’s universities, research institutions and growing South Asian population.

“Morrisville, which is in my district, is 40 per cent South Asian and has a regulation cricket pitch,” Ross said.

Ross has represented North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District since 2021 and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

--IANS

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