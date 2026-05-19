Natural ally: Congressman Tim Moore backs stronger US-India partnership

Washington, May 19 (IANS) US Congressman Tim Moore described India as a “natural ally” of the United States and called for deeper cooperation in technology, energy and advanced manufacturing between the two democracies.

Speaking at the Capitol Hill Summit 2026 organised by the US-India Friendship Council, Moore said North Carolina’s growing Indian American community and expanding business ties with India had reinforced his belief in the long-term importance of the relationship.

“India and the United States are joined together as two democracies,” Moore said. “India is absolutely one of the prime countries to do that with.”

Moore, a Republican representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, said his state had seen significant economic gains from Indian investment and talent, particularly through universities and technology industries in the Research Triangle region.

“Indian American companies have invested over $1 billion in North Carolina,” he said, adding that the partnership had created thousands of jobs in the state.

The congressman said sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing offered major opportunities for future US-India cooperation.

“The growth in STEM has been a natural home to so many,” Moore said.

He particularly highlighted nuclear energy and small modular reactor technology as promising areas for collaboration between Washington and New Delhi.

“My belief is that nuclear power actually solves this problem a lot for both countries,” Moore said. “India is a natural partner on that.”

Moore said both India and the United States faced rising energy demands because of expanding economies and growing artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“We can’t, as Americans, afford to fall behind in any kind of technological advancement,” he said. “Right now AI is that thing.”

The congressman also praised the role of Indian Americans in North Carolina, saying the community had contributed significantly to the state’s economic and educational growth.

“North Carolina’s relationship with the Indian American community is really one that a lot of other states would probably be jealous of,” Moore said.

He recalled that while serving as Speaker of the North Carolina House, he had hosted India’s ambassador during celebrations marking the anniversary of India’s independence.

“It was more than symbolic,” Moore said. “It was a true recognition of the contributions that the community has made.”

Moore also addressed concerns over visa and immigration issues affecting Indian students and professionals in the United States.

“Getting to know your member of Congress is extremely important on these issues,” he said, encouraging Indian Americans to become more politically engaged.

During the discussion, Moore stressed that India’s democratic system and stable governance made it an increasingly important strategic and economic partner for the United States, particularly amid intensifying global competition with China.

“You have a stable government, you have a similar framework of being a democracy,” he said.

Moore was elected to the US House of Representatives in 2024 after serving for a decade as Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives.

--IANS

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