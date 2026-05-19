May 19, 2026 10:41 AM हिंदी

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her 40th birthday in style, reunites with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ co-star Ishita Raj

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her 40th birthday in style, reunites with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ co-star Ishita Raj

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, turned 40 on May 17, and celebrated her birthday in the most stylish and cheerful way possible, surrounded by close friends.

The actress took to her social media account to share a carousel of pictures from her intimate birthday bash.

The birthday party also marked her reunion with her ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ co-star Ishita Raj. The two actresses were seen happily posing together, dancing together.

In the pictures, Nushrratt looked stunning in a bright pink strappy gown. She was seen dancing barefoot, and having a ball of a time.

The birthday party was attended by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakuul Preet Kaur and others.

In one picture, the actress was seen dancing her heart out with Mrunal Thakur.

In another video, she was seen having a ball of a fine with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama costar and good friend Ishita Raj.

Sharing the pictures, Nushrratt captioned the post, “Inn photos mein ek ladki ki jhalak dikhegi.. bas uss ladki ko, woh jaisi hai waisi rakhne ki koshish karti hoon. Happy Birthday to Me ”

Talking about the actress’ career trajectory, Nushrratt made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa opposite Rakesh Bapat followed by AakashVaani opposite Kartik Aaryan.

It was ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ alongside Kartik Aaryan that became her breakthrough project after which she earned her immense popularity, especially among youngsters.

Over the years, she has been a part of movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Chhorii, Ram Setu, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Akelli.

–IANS

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