Saiee M Manjrekar: While my surname may introduce me to people, my hard work will define my journey

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, says while her surname may introduce her to people, she believes it is ultimately her hard work, discipline, and persistence that will define her journey in cinema.

Saiee wants audiences to recognize her for her dedication and performances as she said: “While my surname may introduce me to people, I believe it’s ultimately my hard work, discipline, and persistence that will define my journey.”

“I’ve always wanted to step out of the comfort of my film background and create an identity of my own. For me, growth comes from constantly learning, proving myself through my work, and staying grounded through it all.” she added.

The actress further emphasized that every journey comes with its own challenges, and she prefers to focus on growth instead of comparisons.

On the work front, Saiee will be seen in India House, which is set in the pre-independence era.

Backed by Ram Charan in his debut production venture, the project is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Mounted on a big canvas, the film delves into a compelling period narrative.

The actress spoke about the film in April, stating that working on a set in a different era and time period “is very interesting.”

“There’s a different texture, language, art, and fashion that is truly exciting to be on sets for. It makes you slow down and observe things differently as an actor, because everything from the way people spoke to how they expressed emotions was so different,” she said.

She added: “Even the costumes and the overall environment help you stay in that world, and that really adds to the performance. For me, it has been a learning experience to understand that mindset and bring that honesty into the character.”

--IANS

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