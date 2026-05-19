Mouni Roy gives a peek into her ‘Cannes chaos’ after announcing separation with Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy, who confirmed separation with Suraj Nambiar on May 19, shared a glimpse into her “chaotic” Cannes time.

Mouni shared a series of photos from the balcony of her room in the French Riviera. She is seen dressed in a monochromatic look paired with knee-length boots and a trench coat.

She wrote in the caption section of Instagram: “Cannes & Chaos ! Bonjour x.”

This isn’t her first time at the French Riviera. Mouni made her Cannes debut in 2023.

The actress is currently making headlines over her divorce with husband Suraj Nambiar.

On May 14, they took to their respective Instagram handles, and shared a joint post confirming they are parting ways.

The statement read:, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We want to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

“Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship”.

The statement further mentioned: “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately.”

“We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time”.

In the caption section, the duo “humbly” requested to “give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj.”

“Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love”.

--IANS

dc/