Shaan gives a glimpse of his ‘dopamine’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer Shaan recently gave his fans a cute glimpse of what he calls his “dopamine,” highlighting his quality time spent with his furry companions.

The singer took to his social media account to share an adorable video featuring himself relaxing at home with his pet dogs.

In the clip, Shaan is seen sitting comfortably on a swing near a large window as his two dogs cuddle up beside him. The singer is seen gently petting them, and enjoying a moment with a smile on his face.

The wholesome video perfectly captured a slice of his personal life.

Shaan chose his own song Sukoon Hai as the background track for the video, and also hashtagged the same in his caption. Sharing the clip, he simply wrote: “My dopamine.. #SukoonHai.”

Known for his soulful voice and versatility, Shaan has been touted as one of the most loved playback singers in the Indian music industry for over three decades. He has lent his voice to many chartbuster songs like Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Talking about his newly released single, ‘Sukoon Hai’, Shaan said that the song explores the inner state of mind.

At its heart, ‘Sukoon Hai’ is a love song, but it expands beyond traditional romance. It captures a quieter, deeper emotion, the feeling of finding calm in someone’s presence.

Talking about the song, Shaan shared, “‘Sukoon Hai’ is about delving into an inner state of mind, where even under difficult and stressful circumstances, one can stay peaceful and calm, knowing there is someone somewhere who cares and believes”.

The music video of the track has been designed by AI, and enhances the song’s emotional depth. The narrative unfolds like a gentle story, blending technology with emotion to mirror the song’s core theme of finding stillness amidst chaos.

With thoughtfully crafted visuals and a seamless storyline, the video adds another layer to the listening experience, making it both immersive and introspective.

–IANS

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