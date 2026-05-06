May 06, 2026 10:21 PM हिंदी

Shaan gives a glimpse of his ‘dopamine’

Shaan gives a glimpse of his ‘dopamine’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer Shaan recently gave his fans a cute glimpse of what he calls his “dopamine,” highlighting his quality time spent with his furry companions.

The singer took to his social media account to share an adorable video featuring himself relaxing at home with his pet dogs.

In the clip, Shaan is seen sitting comfortably on a swing near a large window as his two dogs cuddle up beside him. The singer is seen gently petting them, and enjoying a moment with a smile on his face.

The wholesome video perfectly captured a slice of his personal life.

Shaan chose his own song Sukoon Hai as the background track for the video, and also hashtagged the same in his caption. Sharing the clip, he simply wrote: “My dopamine.. #SukoonHai.”

Known for his soulful voice and versatility, Shaan has been touted as one of the most loved playback singers in the Indian music industry for over three decades. He has lent his voice to many chartbuster songs like Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Talking about his newly released single, ‘Sukoon Hai’, Shaan said that the song explores the inner state of mind.

At its heart, ‘Sukoon Hai’ is a love song, but it expands beyond traditional romance. It captures a quieter, deeper emotion, the feeling of finding calm in someone’s presence.

Talking about the song, Shaan shared, “‘Sukoon Hai’ is about delving into an inner state of mind, where even under difficult and stressful circumstances, one can stay peaceful and calm, knowing there is someone somewhere who cares and believes”.

The music video of the track has been designed by AI, and enhances the song’s emotional depth. The narrative unfolds like a gentle story, blending technology with emotion to mirror the song’s core theme of finding stillness amidst chaos.

With thoughtfully crafted visuals and a seamless storyline, the video adds another layer to the listening experience, making it both immersive and introspective.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Shaan gives a glimpse of his ‘dopamine’

Shaan gives a glimpse of his ‘dopamine’

West Bengal, Manipur enter last eight stage in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

U20 Men’s Football Nationals: West Bengal, Manipur enter last eight

Wang Chuqin leads China's comeback win over Romania at ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals at the Wembley Arena in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Wang leads China's comeback win over Romania at ITTF World Team Table Tennis C'ships

Heinrich Klaasen credits ‘Travishek’ for fantastic start after guiding Sunrisers Hyderabad to 235/4 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Klaasen credits ‘Travishek’ for fantastic start after guiding SRH to 235/4

ECINET app records 10 crore downloads till date, witnessed 98.3 crore hits on polling days

ECINET app records 10 crore downloads till date, witnessed 98.3 crore hits on polling days

Fifties by Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 235/4 against sloppy Punjab Kings in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Klaasen, Kishan fifties guide SRH to 235/4 against sloppy PBKS

'Was given lollipop with MoS post': Ex-cricketer Manoj Tiwary exposes Mamata Banerjee's govt

'Was given lollipop with MoS post': Ex-cricketer Manoj Tiwary exposes Mamata Banerjee's govt

Punjab blasts part of ISI-backed attempt to revive Khalistani narrative: Defence expert

Punjab blasts part of ISI-backed attempt to revive Khalistani narrative: Defence expert

Rights body flags spike in 'kill and dump' policy by Pakistani forces in Balochistan (File image)

Rights body flags spike in 'kill and dump' policy by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Bangladesh: Awami League flags spike in 'false and baseless' cases, delay in bail procedures (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League flags spike in 'false and baseless' cases, delay in bail procedures