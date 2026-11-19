Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shaan and his wife Radhika Mukherjee marked 26 years of togetherness with a romantic celebration in Florence, Italy.

The singer shared a video montage featuring pictures with Radhika against the backdrop of the iconic Florence Cathedral.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Shaan wrote, “Just another beautiful day together .. just another day in 26 years of Love and Togetherness !! some glimpses from our day in Florence, Italy .. on our 26th Anniversary.. and the audio to express my feelings exactly .. ” Radhika also responded to the post with a simple, “Love you”.

For the uninitiated, Shaan and Radhika tied the knot in November 2000 and are parents to two sons, Soham and Shubh.

Last year, they celebrated their silver jubilee with a grand bash. The couple had marked their 25th wedding anniversary in November 2025 with a star-studded celebration attended by family, friends and members of the entertainment fraternity.

Shaan had also shared glimpses of the evening, which included him performing for the guests, the couple dancing together and their son Maahi also taking the stage. Among those who attended the celebration were comedian Kapil Sharma, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and singer

Shaan had also recently spoken about another tradition that has remained constant throughout their marriage. On Karwa Chauth 2026, he revealed that Radhika had never missed the festival since their wedding in 2000 and had observed a complete fast, without even drinking water, for 26 consecutive years. He described himself as “lucky and blessed” to have such a “giving and loving Life Partner.”

–IANS

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